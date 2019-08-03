Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.23. 2,100,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,595. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $41.28 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 89.47% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $312,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.