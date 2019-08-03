ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANZBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ANZ from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ANZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ANZ presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. ANZ has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

