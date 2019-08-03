Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE ANH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 477,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.45. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 45.52 and a quick ratio of 45.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

