ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,680,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,217. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.39.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $284,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Keyes purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,886,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,284,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,573.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 482,780 shares of company stock worth $4,629,037 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.