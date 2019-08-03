ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANIP. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.46. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Nash acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.76 per share, with a total value of $99,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,027.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arthur Przybyl sold 9,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $682,204.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,854,873.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

