Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 26.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,443 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

