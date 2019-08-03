AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.18

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.18 and last traded at $51.18, with a volume of 8348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,847.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $1,654,289.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $5,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

