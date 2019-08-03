Analysts Set Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) PT at $58.50

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,236.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $138,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,335.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Forrester Research by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Forrester Research by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORR traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.17. 59,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,418. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

