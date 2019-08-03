Analysts Set Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) Price Target at €15.09

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.06 ($17.51).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

