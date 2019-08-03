Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Price Target at C$10.91

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.91.

ARX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:ARX traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.65. 1,403,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.98 and a 1 year high of C$15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.50.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$339.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jun 19 dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

