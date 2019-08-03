Analysts Anticipate Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $852.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will announce sales of $852.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $842.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $869.59 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $801.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Shares of VAR stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 523,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,242. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.45. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $142.50.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 56,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $7,454,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,216.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $1,710,541.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,368.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,393 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,731 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.