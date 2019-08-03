Analysts Anticipate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Forest Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Forest Products.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 359,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Universal Forest Products has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,120.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 20,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $802,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,801. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,130,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 511,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 433,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,745,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 285,891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1,239.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,067,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 136,112 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

