Analysts Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Square reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

SQ traded down $11.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. 43,696,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Square has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,480.00, a P/E/G ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 3.31.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $1,404,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,310,469.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,144,475. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after buying an additional 5,472,640 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Square by 28.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,227,000 after buying an additional 1,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Square by 37.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,034,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,163,000 after buying an additional 1,359,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $141,059,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,506,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,807,000 after buying an additional 373,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

