Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.49 million.

Several analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

FLMN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. 100,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,665. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.11.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,288,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

