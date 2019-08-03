Analysts Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to Post -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.85 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, CEO Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. purchased 39,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $490,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael G. Fogarty purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 77,446 shares of company stock worth $926,192 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSSI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 145,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

