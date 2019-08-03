Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 5.2%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.93, 834,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,398,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Amyris by 2,498.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,626,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,563,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,354 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amyris by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 497,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 152,115 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 178,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amyris by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

