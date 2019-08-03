Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) PT Set at $70.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMSF. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amerisafe will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $52,816.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $39,266.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $246,441 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 1,492.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

