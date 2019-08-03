Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $178.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.56.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,056. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.37. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,736,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,830 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

