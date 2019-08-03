America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.35. 41,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $602.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $176.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.85 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,285 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 279.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

