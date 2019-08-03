American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. American Water Works updated its FY19 guidance to $3.54-3.64 EPS.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.29. 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

In other news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,055,102.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Water Works by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

