American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in American Tower by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $215.79. 84,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,796. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $218.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total transaction of $391,025.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,508.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total transaction of $11,943,291.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,108,440.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,614 shares of company stock worth $38,600,596. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.38.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

