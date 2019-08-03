American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AOBC. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AOBC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 659,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $528.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.11. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $11,304,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,715,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

