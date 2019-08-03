American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stake Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $112,735.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

AEP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,260. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

