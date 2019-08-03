American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

AXL traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,950,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.99. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 72,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

