Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS.

Ameren stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,097. Ameren has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In related news, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $228,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,597,000 after purchasing an additional 518,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,518,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,389,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,707,000 after acquiring an additional 279,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 44.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,893,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,800,000 after acquiring an additional 895,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,785,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

