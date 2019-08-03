AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $11.62. 2,870,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38 and a beta of 0.85. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak acquired 160,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $438,326.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

