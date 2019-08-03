Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $123.00 at DA Davidson

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $153.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,485. Alteryx has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $133.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -650.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 15,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,291,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $137,561.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,763 shares of company stock worth $12,253,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.