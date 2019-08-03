Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $93.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

Alteryx stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,368. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $133.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -650.80, a PEG ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $1,533,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $498,170.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,763 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,528. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 70.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

