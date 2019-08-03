Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Alteryx stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.16. 1,265,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,368. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $133.93. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -650.80, a P/E/G ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $151,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $1,533,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,763 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,528. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 70.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

