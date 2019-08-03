alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.09 ($17.55).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €14.88 ($17.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.