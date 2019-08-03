Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.15.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

ALPN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Paul Rickey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Alpine Immune Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.