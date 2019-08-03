Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lessened by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,193.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,136.03. The firm has a market cap of $844.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,718. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.