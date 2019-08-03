Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.53.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE:AP.UN traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 229,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$41.14 and a 1 year high of C$50.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.