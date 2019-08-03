Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Issues Earnings Results

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.62 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Allianz stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.79. 152,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98. Allianz has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

