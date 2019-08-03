Allianz (FRA:ALV) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC set a €234.00 ($272.09) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €223.00 ($259.30) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €220.95 ($256.92).

FRA ALV traded down €7.50 ($8.72) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €204.35 ($237.62). 2,061,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €213.56.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

