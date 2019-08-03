Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.17-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.21.

NYSE:LNT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

In other news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

