Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Alliant Energy updated its FY19 guidance to $2.17-2.31 EPS.

LNT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

In other news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

