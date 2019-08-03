Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,529. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.21). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $205,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

