Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Bought by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV raised its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. FMR LLC raised its position in Allergan by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,265 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,855,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,742 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 14,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 852,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 846,297 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allergan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,141,000 after acquiring an additional 726,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Allergan by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,767,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,867,000 after acquiring an additional 410,746 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Swann lowered Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.48.

NYSE:AGN opened at $161.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

