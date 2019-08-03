Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ALIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 36.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.