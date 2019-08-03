Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives C$85.75 Average PT from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.75.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ATD.B stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$80.98. 976,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,673. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$59.20 and a 1-year high of C$88.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.