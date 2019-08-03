Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 141.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

