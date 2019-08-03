Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) versus Nokia Oyj (NASDAQ:NOK) Head to Head Analysis

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Airgain alerts:

This table compares Airgain and Nokia Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $60.63 million 1.99 -$2.58 million ($0.27) -44.33 Nokia Oyj $26.65 billion 1.14 -$401.54 million $0.27 20.00

Airgain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia Oyj. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nokia Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Airgain and Nokia Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nokia Oyj 3 0 9 1 2.62

Airgain currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.16%. Nokia Oyj has a consensus price target of $6.94, suggesting a potential upside of 28.59%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Nokia Oyj.

Risk & Volatility

Airgain has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -1.83% -2.57% -2.20% Nokia Oyj -2.26% 7.84% 2.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Airgain does not pay a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Airgain beats Nokia Oyj on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT). It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber technology solutions, including gigabit passive optical networks, Ethernet point-to-point, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; and fiber access products, solutions, and services. In addition, the company provides network infrastructure and implementation, care, and professional services comprising network planning and optimization, and systems integration services for mobile networks; and managed services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. It has a collaboration agreement with CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.