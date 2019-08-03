Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. HSBC currently has $215.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $217.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on APD. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

In other news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,161,000 after purchasing an additional 212,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

