Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIMT. Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AIMT stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 427,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.06. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $36.12.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 81.7% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.