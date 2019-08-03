Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aileron Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of ALRN stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 432.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.88% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

