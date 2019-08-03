Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.98 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 8.55%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $46.86. 1,125,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

