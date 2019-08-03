Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aecom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Aecom had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,160,000 after acquiring an additional 60,019 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aecom by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 315,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aecom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 244,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aecom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,223,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

