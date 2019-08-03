Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $29.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.72. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at $35,712,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,045,137 shares of company stock valued at $31,793,994. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

