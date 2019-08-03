Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $29.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.08.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.72. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $34.86.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at $35,712,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,045,137 shares of company stock valued at $31,793,994. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
