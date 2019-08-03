Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 784.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million.

ADRO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 341,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,110. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADRO shares. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

